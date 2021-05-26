12,204 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

