12,000 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on METC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.