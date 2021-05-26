1,166,771 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,166,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.