$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 330,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,658. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

