$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 330,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,658. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.