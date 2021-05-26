$112.27 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $122.80 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $43.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $462.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $469.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $600.04 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 116,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,669. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $16,309,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

