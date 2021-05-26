10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.80. 26,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,889. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,220,154. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

