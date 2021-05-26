10,987 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. 83,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,790. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

