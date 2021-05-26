$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS remained flat at $$104.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 717,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,584. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

