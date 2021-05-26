$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.41. 326,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.