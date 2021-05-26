0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.00 million and $30,935.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.