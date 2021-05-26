$0.50 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

