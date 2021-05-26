$0.37 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.