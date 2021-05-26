-$0.25 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $38.25 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

