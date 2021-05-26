$0.19 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.72 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

