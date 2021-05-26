$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. BGSF reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BGSF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 46,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million and a P/E ratio of 196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.