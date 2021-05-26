$0.10 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 27,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

