$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

MESA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,239. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at $925,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $364,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,006. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

