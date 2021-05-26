$0.07 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Perion Network also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 268,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

