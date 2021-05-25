Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $33.86 on Monday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

