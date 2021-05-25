Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,205 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $134.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

