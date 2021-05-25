Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $16,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

