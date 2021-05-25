Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $368,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.