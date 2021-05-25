Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $354,000 Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

