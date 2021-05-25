Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

AFIN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

