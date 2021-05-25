Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 210.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,759,973 shares of company stock valued at $104,646,669. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

