Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.1–0.06 EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.04–0.03 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

