ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) versus TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Head-To-Head Survey

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 15.97% 10.39% 8.51% TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and TFI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $3.86 billion 5.15 $660.88 million $0.88 36.43 TFI International $3.78 billion 2.28 $275.67 million $3.30 28.03

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. TFI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 1 1 1 0 2.00 TFI International 0 1 13 0 2.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.66%. TFI International has a consensus price target of $92.46, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Summary

TFI International beats ZTO Express (Cayman) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

