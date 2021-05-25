Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

