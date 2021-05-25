Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.78.

ZS opened at $174.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

