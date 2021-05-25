Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.96.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 381.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 426.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 130.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

