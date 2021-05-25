ZENZO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,851.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $945,870.45 and $2,851.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00065070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00264410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036127 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

