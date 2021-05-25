Zen Protocol Price Down 31% This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $964,040.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01117389 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00157607 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

