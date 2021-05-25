Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $488,000.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $501.62. 246,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.