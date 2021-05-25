Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0038

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $62,902.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.37 or 0.00837742 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,370,531 coins and its circulating supply is 16,370,531 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

