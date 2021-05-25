Zap (ZAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $929,007.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $929,007.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.80 or 0.00893103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.24 or 0.09355464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.