Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZLDSF stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

