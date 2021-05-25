Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

