Zacks Investment Research Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. iStar has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

