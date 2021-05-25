Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce sales of $837.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.10 million and the lowest is $836.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 545,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,353. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.