Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.23 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

