Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.23 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.