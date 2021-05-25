Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

