Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

