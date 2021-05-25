Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

