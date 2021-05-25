Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Edap Tms posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of 679.68 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

