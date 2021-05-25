Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

