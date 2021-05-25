Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $9.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.90 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $38.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.87.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $359.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.49. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 107.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

