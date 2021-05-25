Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,547 shares of company stock worth $1,831,055. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

