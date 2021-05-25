Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,629,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.96.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.