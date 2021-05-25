Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.