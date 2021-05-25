Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $233.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $968.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.